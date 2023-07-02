Last night, rumoured ex-flames, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted for the first time together, making Tweeple wonder are they back? The actors were seen travelling together in flight and enjoying each other's company. They both were accompanied by Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger and Disha attended Matrix Fight Night event in Delhi. Pics and video of the duo chilling together have spread like wildfire online. Check it out. Tiger Shroff Responds to Fan's Letter Concerned About Baaghi 4, Actor Promises to Make Them Proud With the Film.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Together in Delhi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Here Are Their Viral Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

