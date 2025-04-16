Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2. The movie is scheduled for a grand release on April 18, 2025. Ahead of the premiere, the makers of Kesari 2 hosted a special screening in Delhi on Tuesday, April 15. At the screening, Akshay Kumar voiced his support for his dear friend Salman Khan amid the underwhelming performance of his Eid 2025 release Sikandar. Addressing the topic of big-budget film failures during recent times, Khiladi Kumar said, "Dekhiye ye galat baat hai. Tiger zinda hai, aur hamesh rahega. Salman ek aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi mar nahi sakta." (Salman is a tiger and will always remain one. He is the type of person who can never fade away. He will always be there). ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

