Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe at former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court, was purportedly attacked by unidentified men at Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Tuesday, December 09. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the 21-second video, a man can be seen beating Rakesh Kishore with a slipper. “Kaun hai tu, s**le? Sanatan Dharam ki jai ho,” Kishore can be heard saying in the video. Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the alleged attack on 71-year-old Kishore is not yet known. More details are awaited. Who Is Rakesh Kishore? Why Did the 71-Year-Old Supreme Court Lawyer Try To Throw a Shoe at CJI BR Gavai?

Rakesh Kishore Attacked:

हिंसा का जवाब हिंसा नहीं हो सकता है! इनको पहचानिए! ये वही राकेश किशोर हैं जिन्होंने पूर्व CJI जस्टिस गवई पर जूता फेंका था। ये तस्वीर दिल्ली के कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट परिसर की है। pic.twitter.com/XDFECWZK1p — Prabhakar Kumar Mishra (@PMishra_Journo) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account Journalist Prabhakar Kumar Mishra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)