The "Just looking like a wow" trend has taken social media by storm in recent days, with even Deepika Padukone joining in and creating a viral video. Surprisingly, Deepika's video has surpassed the viewership of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 trailer. Deepika's video has crossed 190 million views, while the Tiger 3 trailer has received only 65+ million views so far. Deepika shared her video just a week ago, whereas Tiger 3 trailer has been out for three weeks. This shows her video has become more popular even more remarkable as it overtakes the much-discussed film's trailer. BHU Students Under Fire for Mocking Deepika Padukone’s Love Life in Viral Skit, Accused of ’Slut Shaming' (Watch Video).

Watch Deepika's Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Watch Tiger 3 Trailer

