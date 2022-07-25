Uunchai is the upcoming movie helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions, the makers have announced the release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra starrer. The film that is billed as a story of four friends is set to arrive in theatres on November 11. Parineeti Chopra Thanks Uunchai Director Sooraj Barjatya for Enriching Her as a Performer on His 58th Birthday.

Uunchai Release Date

The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. pic.twitter.com/ydbACg7PtG — Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022

