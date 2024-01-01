Varun Dhawan's Instagram video truly sparkled with celebration and love as he ushered in 2024 amidst a spectacular fireworks display. Witnessing him share such joyful moments with his wife was touching, radiating happiness and positivity to all his followers. The video received a flurry of positive reactions; Maniesh Paul's comment and likes from Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Avneet Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others added to the jubilant atmosphere. It's wonderful to see this collective outpouring of support and joy! Varun Dhawan and His Wife Natasha Dalal Spotted Leaving Mumbai Airport for New Year Vacation (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan and His New Year Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

