Christmas is around the corner, and many celebrities are jetting off to celebrate the year-end and embrace the New Year with their loved ones outside of India. Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were spotted at Mumbai Airport as they departed for an undisclosed location to celebrate the New Year. Natasha was seen wearing a white outfit and a beige trench coat, while Varun looked quite colorful in blue denim, a white t-shirt, and a violet jacket. Varun Dhawan Shares Beautiful Unseen Pictures With Wife Natasha Dalal as They Celebrate One Year of Wedding Anniversary!.

Varun and His Wife Natasha at The Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

