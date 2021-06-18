Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship has been almost confirmed by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on a talk show. And now if the latest report in Prabhat Khabar is to be believed then the alleged lovebirds are all set to let the cat out of the bag. Yes, it is said that the two might make their relationship official on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan's upcoming season. Isn't this a piece of great news?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal [2k] (@vickykaushalfans)

