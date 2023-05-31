Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen attending F1 Grand Prix Practice Race in Monaco, was papped last night arriving at Mumbai airport in style. However, Bebo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after she was seen giving cold shoulder to a fan at the airport who approached her for selfie. The actress was in a hurry and completely ignored the female fan's request. Check out the viral video below. Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Uber Cool As She Joins Yuvraj Singh At Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Ignores Fan at Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)