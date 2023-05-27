Kareena Kapoor has arrived in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix 2023. Pictures capturing her presence at the event have surfaced online, with some featuring her alongside cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Keeping her fans updated, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of the event on her Instagram Stories. Additionally, there have been reports about an exciting house party hosted by Kareena, attended by close friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. The actor's time in Monaco continues to pique interest among her followers, as they eagerly await further updates from her glamorous escapades. Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Monday Mood with No Make Up Selfie and She Is Ready to Take On the Day! (View Post).
