Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film Jawan is one of the most anticipated projects that is slated to be released in June 2023. Now the buzz is Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in the action thriller Vikram, has been roped in to play the villain’s role in the movie. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. Throwback Thursday! When Shah Rukh Khan Was All Praises For ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi (Watch Video).

Vijay Sethupathi As The Villain In Jawan

TN People's Super Star 🌟 #VijaySethupathi will be the villain for Bollywood Superstar #ShahRukhKhan's #Jawan 🔥 Official Announcement yet to come pic.twitter.com/5EWQyadP9A — Praveen Sen (@IamPraveenSen) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)