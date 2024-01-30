Vikrant Massey, who starred in the film 12th Fail, recently bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Critics Choice award. Celebrating his win, he met real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and proudly showed him the Filmfare trophy. The two Manojs posed together with the trophy, and Sharma shared the photos on his Instagram, expressing love for the gesture. The caption written in Hindi reads, “When one Manoj shows his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, even more love comes its way….” View the heartwarming post below! 69th Filmfare Awards: Vikrant Massey Secures Best Actor Critics Award for 12th Fail.

Check Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma (@drmanoj_kumarsharma.ips)

