Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marks 10 years since its release. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin's iconic film has earned its place as a beloved classic. To celebrate the occasion, Ayan shared a video with a heartfelt note about his movie and called it second child. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Turns 10, Dharma Production Shares a Post to Celebrate the Occasion.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Check Out Ayan Mukerji's Status Here:

Ayan Mukerji's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)