Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romantic drama film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has turned 10. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post which they captioned, "Jitna bhi try karo doston...it's hard to believe ki iss dosti ko 10 saal ho gaye hai! #10YearsOfYJHD #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani".

Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was released in 2013 and was declared a blockbuster. YJHD also starred actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "All time favourite movie of every youth," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "My most favorite movie. A fan commented, "One of the best movies as young teenager."

The film appealed to youth and was like a breath of fresh air with a fantastic premise consisting of friends, family, relationships, and marriage, with amazing music, a magnificent star cast, awesome locales, and brilliantly crafted lines.Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film Project K opposite actor Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.