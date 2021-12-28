BTS' member Suga aka Min Yoongi who has tested positive for Covid-29 last week, took to Weverse to share his health update. Suga assured ARMY and his fans through a Weverse post in Korean which reads: “I’m really okay (smiling face symbol) Please don’t worry too much!". Suga is asymptomatic for the virus and is in the isolation centre right now. After Suga's health update, fans took a breath of relaxation and poured their emotions on Twitter. BTS Latest News: WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wishes RM, Suga, and Jin a Fast Recovery After Trio Tested COVID-19 Positive (View Tweet).

Suga on weverse omg 😭😭 he said hes good pls don't worry omg im so happy he posted 😭😭 so happy to know hes doing fine #GetWellSoonMinYoongi#Yoongi#BTS@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/gSshU5pZkp — anju⁷ ✰ (@jjksceo) December 27, 2021

[211227 Suga Weverse Post] 🐱 i really am okay :) please dont worry too much! pic.twitter.com/bBlveUVnqZ — 미니융⁷ 🧸❄️⛄️ (@miiniyoongs) December 27, 2021

"I'm very good:) Don't worry too much!"-Suga on weverse such a relief 😌 i hope Jin and RM are good too💜 pic.twitter.com/7canDUfNNI — Dimp£e ❗VOTE BTS ON SMA❗ (@illegirl_twt18) December 27, 2021

