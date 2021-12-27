BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend. As Big Hit Music confirmed their diagnosis, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reached out to the BTS members on Twitter and wished them a quick recovery. BTS' ARMY expressed gratitude to Dr. Tedros for his tweet and further prayed for the BTS members' recovery. Dr. Tedros also mentioned all the important precautions for Covid-19 in his message. After Suga, RM and Jin of BTS Test Positive for COVID-19, Big Hit Music Releases Statement Giving Update on Their Symptoms.

Watch The Tweet Here:

Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요. It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 25, 2021

