Charli XCX tells @VMagazine why she loves Julia Fox & wants her in a “Yuck” music video:



“I just think Julia gets it…I just think she’s f*cking smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny.” pic.twitter.com/RtHnbslncp— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2022

