The Chennai Rhinos have beaten the Telugu Warriors in the 15th match of the Celebrity Cricket League. Captain Arya's side beat Akhil Akkineni's team by 20 runs. The 16th match of the CCL 2023 has begun, and is played by the Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes. It will end at 11 pm. Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Match 16 of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

View Match Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)