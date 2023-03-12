The 16th match of CCL 2023 is set to take place between Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes. The match would be played in Jodhpur. It will begin at 7pm and conclude at 11pm. It will broadcast on the channel named Zee Anmol Cinema and you can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. Bengal Tigers Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 Match Update: Manoj Tiwari's Side Defeat Jisshu Sengupta's Team by Five Wickets.

Watch Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Match LIVE Here:

