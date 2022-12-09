The Game Awards 2022 saw something bizarre when a kid arrived onstage and made reference to former US president Bill Clinton amidst Elden Ring's Game of the Year win. The said moment is going viral online. Check it out. The Game Awards 2022: Heckler Interrupts 'Elden Ring's' Game of the Year Win Live, Gives a Shoutout to Bill Clinton in Speech (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

A kid showed up on #TheGameAwards stage after Elden Ring's Game of the Year speech to talk about Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/5otdKw1qs9 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)