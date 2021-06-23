Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have worked together on films like Pagglait. Umesh Bist will now work with the two for three films. The announcement of the first film will be made by the team soon.

Take A Look At The Tweet Here:

EKTA KAPOOR - GUNEET MONGA - UMESH BIST 3-FILM DEAL: After #Pagglait, #EktaKapoor [Balaji Telefilms] and #GuneetMonga [Sikhya Ent] sign #UmeshBist as director for a three-film deal... The team is ready with the first film and the announcement of this project is on the cards. pic.twitter.com/Kix4iPymkE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)