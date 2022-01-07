Actor Tusshar Kapoor earlier on December 20 announced about his debut book titled Bachelor Dad, and with the name we guessed that the book will unveil the journey of fatherhood. But, after his announcement about the book Esha Deol congratulated Tusshar on a quirky way. She shared a video on Instagram on December 21, where she can be seen singing 'Kya Dil Ne Kaha'. Now, after couple of weeks Esha's singing performance is going viral and we are sure the video is here to make you laugh!

Check Out The Video Below:

therapist: esha deol singing kya dil ne kaha is not real it can't hurt you esha deol singing kya dil ne kaha: pic.twitter.com/lmRNorq4I4 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 6, 2022

