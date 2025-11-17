Popular social media content creator and YouTuber Neetu Bisht has gained a lot of success with her lifestyle-centric content and vlogs. Recently, the digital sensation who has inspired millions across the country and beyond with her relatable content was left teary-eyed after her name was projected on Mumbai's iconic Bandra–Worli Sea Link by YouTube. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (November 16), Neetu shared a video of her and her family visiting the Sea Link at night to see her name being unveiled on the iconic structure. In the video, Neetu’s husband, Lakhan Rawat, can also be seen telling his mother-in-law that Neetu is the first Indian girl to have her name featured on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link. Sharing the video of her most memorable moment, Neetu wrote, "Out of words… thank you everyone. From 0 to here trust me I’ve been dreaming of this moment. My biggest thanks to my strength, my husband @lakhan_999 my constant pillar in this journey. Love you And @youtubeindia… thank you for making this happen @youtubecreatorsindia" IPL 2025: Mystery Girl in CSK Jersey Hits Husband in Frustration As Chennai Super Kings' Batters Disappoint vs SRH, Know All About YouTuber Neetu Bisht Spotted in Viral Video.

Neetu Bisht’s Emotional Moment As YouTube India Projects Her Name on Mumbai’s Iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neetu L Bisht (@iam_neetubisht_)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Neetu Bisht). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

