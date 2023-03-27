Canadian singer Grimes recently said that she has changed her daughter's name, who was first called Exa Dark SiderÃ¦l Musk. The Canadian singer, who co-parents her daughter and son with Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm the news. Grimes shared a picture of herself and that of her daughter and captioned the post, "Y C" with a dragon emoji in the middle of the two letters. She has changed her daughter's name from Exa to a question mark symbol. Exa Dark Siderl Musk: Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Second Child Via Surrogacy.

Grimes and Elon Musk Change Their Daughter's Name

Grimes reveals she has changed the name of her and Elon Musk’s daughter from Exa to a question mark symbol: “She’s ‘Y’ now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’” pic.twitter.com/B4UJAtxNBt — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2023

