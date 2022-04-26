Even before the release of 365 Days Part 2, Michele Morrone’s film is getting a third film. Reports suggest that the project has been greenlit at Netflix. Titled 365 Days: This Day, the sequel will be out on Netflix on April 27. The Batman 2: Sequel to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Film Is Happening.

365 days’ part 3 is in the works at Netflix! Part 2 releases tomorrow. — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 26, 2022

