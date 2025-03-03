Oscars 2025: Fans Outraged As Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, Olivia Hussey and Shannen Doherty Snubbed in ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute at 97th Academy Awards

Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actress renowned for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and films such as EuroTrip and Black Christmas, sadly passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. However, her absence from the Oscars 2025 'In Memoriam' segment left many fans disheartened. The segment notably included a tribute to the legendary Gene Hackman, whose passing was reported the following day. This omission has been labelled a 'low point' for the 97th Academy Awards by disappointed viewers. Similarly, Tony Todd, the iconic figure in horror cinema who died on November 6, 2024, was also overlooked by the Academy. The same was true for Charmed actress Shannen Doherty, who passed away on July 13, 2024. So was Olivia Hussey known for her role in Romeo and Juliet, and who died on December 27, 2024. Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39; ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Actress Found Dead in Luxury Apartment in New York.

Fans Calling Out the Academy for Missing Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, and Shannon Doherty

'Pretty Low'

'Excuse Me'

'Sad to See'

Sad to see no mention of Michelle Trachtenberg in the memoriam at #Oscars2025 #MichelleTrachtenberg pic.twitter.com/dtvu2MRmfz — All About Movies (@JeremyChopra) March 3, 2025

'Disappointing'

'It's a Crime'

It’s a crime that #MichelleTrachtenberg wasn’t in the #InMemorian. 'You'll be Remembered' You’ll be remembered. Thank you for all the amazing memories ♥️#Oscars pic.twitter.com/IU4BPDZqlX — Alvaro (@AlvaroPizarro) March 3, 2025

'Keep It'

No Tony Todd in that In Memoriam?? Keep it #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/ZfpZDRVWum — Dan Brierley (@danbrierley11) March 3, 2025

'He Was Legend'

He was Tony Todd and he was legend. @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/SFwXq3WGof — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) March 3, 2025

'Horrible'

Leaving Tony Todd out of the memoriam segment is absolutely horrible. He dedicated so much to his craft and gave life to one of the most historically important horror icons. He was one of a kind and deserves recognition #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSMDtrVCDD — thefilthybrick (@thefilthybrick) March 3, 2025

'Miss So Many'

Every year the Oscars miss so many in the In Memoriam (Tony Todd, Shannon Doherty, Chance Perdomo) but leaving Michelle Trachtenberg out is inexcusable. She passed one day before Gene Hackman, and he was included. Clearly not a big enough name to make the cut. Gross. #Oscars2025 — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) March 3, 2025

The In Memorian Segment of Oscars 2025

The In Memoriam of the 2025 #Oscars See the full winners list: https://t.co/cDPncK6OIM pic.twitter.com/QN1v0kDtHf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 3, 2025

