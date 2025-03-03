Oscars 2025: Fans Outraged As Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, Olivia Hussey and Shannen Doherty Snubbed in ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars' In Memoriam segment is infamous for missing out on big names nearly every year and this year it was no different.

Mar 03, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actress renowned for her roles in Buffy the Vampire SlayerGossip Girl, and films such as EuroTrip and Black Christmas, sadly passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. However, her absence from the Oscars 2025 'In Memoriam' segment left many fans disheartened. The segment notably included a tribute to the legendary Gene Hackman, whose passing was reported the following day. This omission has been labelled a 'low point' for the 97th Academy Awards by disappointed viewers. Similarly, Tony Todd, the iconic figure in horror cinema who died on November 6, 2024, was also overlooked by the Academy. The same was true for Charmed actress Shannen Doherty, who passed away on July 13, 2024. So was Olivia Hussey known for her role in Romeo and Juliet, and who died on December 27, 2024. Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39; ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Actress Found Dead in Luxury Apartment in New York.

Fans Calling Out the Academy for Missing Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, and Shannon Doherty

'Pretty Low'

'Excuse Me'

'Sad to See'

'Disappointing'

'It's a Crime'

'Keep It'

'He Was Legend'

'Horrible'

'Miss So Many'

The In Memorian Segment of Oscars 2025

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

