Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for portraying Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, passed away on February 26 at the age of 39. She was found unconscious by her mother in her New York City apartment, and the NYPD confirmed that she was unresponsive, with EMS pronouncing her dead on arrival. Her untimely passing has left the industry in shock, including her Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively. Paying tribute on social media, Blake reminisced about their first meeting, shared fond memories and described Michelle as a ‘kind person’. She also wrote, “The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.” Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39; ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Actress Found Dead in Luxury Apartment in New York – Reports.

Blake Lively Pays Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@blakelively)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)