Secret Invasion won't be the only upcoming project starring Samuel L Jackson. Coming from the man himself, Jackson confirmed that he will starring as Nick Fury in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well. The Paul Rudd starrer is set to release on July 28, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

Samuel L. Jackson confirms he will reprise the role of Nick Fury in 'ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA'.



(via https://t.co/sdmllxAtqT) pic.twitter.com/5qkTNT9TGQ— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 18, 2022

