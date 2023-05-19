Looks like following the mixed-to-negative reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel might be finally buckling down as writer Jeff Loveness is reportedly no longer set to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. If reports are true, then this of course means that a new writer will be hired in his place. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to release on May 2, 2025. Avengers- The Kang Dynasty: Marvel Studios Ropes In ‘Rick and Morty’, 'Ant-Man and Wasp- Quantumania' Writer Jeff Loveness.

Check Out the Source:

Jeff Loveness is reportedly no longer going to write ‘AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY’. (Source: https://t.co/BKubeu1cmE) pic.twitter.com/i8Xh2hyAEc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2023

