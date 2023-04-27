Disney announced that the latest Marvel Studios movie The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 17. The cast featured Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as they reprised the roles of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, respectively, while Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer returned as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Ending Explained: Here's How the Climax and Post-Credit Scenes of Paul Rudd's Marvel Film Set Up Jonathan Majors' Kang as Phase 5's Big Baddie (SPOILER ALERT).

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania arrives May 17 on @DisneyPlusHS The movie holds 47% at Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 pic.twitter.com/QEEtKNj38L — BINGED (@Binged_) April 27, 2023

