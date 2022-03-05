The Boys actor Antony Starr was recently arrested in Spain for drunkenly assaulting a chef. The actor reportedly threatened the chef, Daily Mail report states that he has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence after admitting a drunken assault on a chef called Bathuel Araujo, 21, in a Costa Blanca pub.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Antony Starr was arrested in Spain for drunkenly assaulting a chef He reportedly told the chef, "You don't know who you've messed with ... You've committed the mistake of your life and I'm going to look for you. I want to kill you" (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/dUTurFapuN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 5, 2022

