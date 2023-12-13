Ariana Grande's lifelike wax statue, revealed at Madame Tussauds in Sydney, mesmerised onlookers with its striking resemblance to the pop icon. The meticulously crafted wax figure embodied her signature style, from the iconic high ponytail to the intricate details of her stage outfit, delighting fans who flocked to witness the uncanny replication. The figure elegantly dons a pink sparkly dress, paired with pink stilettos, while confidently holding a microphone. Ariana Grande Reacts to Selena Gomez Listening to Her Song ‘Be Alright’ in New Video! (View Pic).

Ariana Grande's Life-Size Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Sydney:

Madame Tussauds Sydney unveils new Ariana Grande wax figure. pic.twitter.com/6AwgEGEqAZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 12, 2023

