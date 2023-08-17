Ariana Grande took to her Instagram story and reacted to a video of Selena Gomez posted by a fan! In the video Selena is seen doing her eyebrows with a brow gel from her make up line Rare Beauty, while Ariana's song "Be Alright" plays in the back. Ariana called Selena a "cutie" with a glassy eyed emoji, and tagged her in her story as well.

View Ariana's Reaction to Selena's Video:

