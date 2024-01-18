Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger recently landed in trouble after failing to declare a luxury watch under his possession at the Munich airport. The 76-year-old actor was detained at the Munich airport by customs officials for carrying an Audemars Piguet watch in his luggage. Arnold was on his way to attend a climate charity auction being held in Kitzbuhel, Austria. Arnold reportedly told the officials that he had bought the Swiss-made luxury watch to auction it for charity. A spokesman from the customs said, "We have initiated criminal tax proceedings. The watch should have been registered because it is an import". The Hollywood actor was made to pay a fine of €35,000 under the tax law. Anton Ratushnyi, 19-Year-Old Bodybuilder, Shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger's 57 Year Old Record - Deets Inside.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at the Munich Airport:

Bild: Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained during a customs check at Munich airport because of an expensive Audemars Piguet wristwatch. Schwarzenegger claims he was going to auction them off. pic.twitter.com/NoCEEGQy1t — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 17, 2024

