The bodybuilding world witnessed a monumental shift recently, as 19-year-old Anton Ratushnyi (5-foot-11, 245lbs teen) obliterated Arnold Schwarzenegger's 57-year-old record in the Classic Physique category. Anton's triumph occurred at the 2023 NPC Nationals, a prestigious competition within the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB). He clinched the Classic Physique under-21 weight class, not only securing the title but also surpassing Arnold's long-standing record. Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms That He is 'Done' Playing the Terminator.

19-Year-Old Obliterated Arnold Schwarzenegger's Record:

Classic Physique Bodybuilder Anton Ratushnyi Earns Pro Card At 19 Years Old👀🔥 Anton Ratushnyi becomes the youngest Classic Physique pro and one of the youngest ever to earn Pro Card. pic.twitter.com/Mo5KwRK0t7 — Jacob | FITNESS COACH🤙🏼 (@J_SKALI) December 12, 2023

Anton Ratushnyi Beats Arnold Schwarzenegger:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Ratushnyi (@anton_swl)

