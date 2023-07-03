Barbie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21, and reportedly on the same date it was also slated to be released in Vietnam. But the latest buzz is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film has landed in trouble and its release has been banned in Vietnam. The Vietnamese government has apparently decided to ban the release of Warner Bros’ fantasy comedy film as a scene in this film showcases China’s unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, which is the controversial U-shaped ‘nine-dash line’. Barbie isn’t the first film to be banned due to the ‘offending image of the nine-dash line’. Abominable, Unchartered are among the other films that were also banned in Vietnam as it depicted China’s controversial nine-dash line. 'Abominable' Pulled From Vietnamese Theaters Due to a Map Showing 'Nine-Dash Line' in South China Sea.

Barbie Banned In Vietnam

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros' highly-anticipated film "Barbie" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday.#Barbie | #Vietnamhttps://t.co/vt7lGNQuat — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 3, 2023

