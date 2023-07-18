A new clip from Barbie has been released and it sees things heat up between a bunch of Kens. With Margot Robbie's Barbie helping Ryan Gosling's Ken to walk, Simu Liu's Ken begins taunting him as a beach-off ensues among them. Featuring other Kens in the mix too, it surely looks like the film is going to deliver on the silliness of Barbie. Barbie: Margot Robbie Says ‘Women Run Everything’ in Barbie Land As Opposed to the Real World.

Check Out the Clip:

Who's side are you taking in the Beach-Off to end all Beach-Offs?#BarbieTheMovie hits theaters July 21 🎟️ ✨ 💖 https://t.co/SxVrKnC6zp pic.twitter.com/8zsXqJqNNx — Fandango (@Fandango) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)