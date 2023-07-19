Barbie for some reason got quite popular among the meme culture, and it looks like the stars of the films have taken a note of it as well. With creating a fake rivalry against Oppenheimer and just creating hype for it generally, the list of memes this movie has spawned is huge. Recently in an interview, Barbie Herself, Margot Robbie revealed that her favourite of the bunch are the ones that say "two tickets to Barbie" while featuring a group photo from films like Goodfellas and more. Relatable Funny Memes for Barbie Movie Fans! Internet Can't Keep Calm Ahead of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Release Date.

Check Out the Tweet:

Margot Robbie says her favorite #Barbie memes are the ones that say 'tickets to Barbie please' (via @BBC) pic.twitter.com/VHvJnKu5W0 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2023

