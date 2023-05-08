Every time there is an upcoming movie, there is some sort of anticipation among the audience. As the release date gets closer, there is even more excitement to watch it. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has got everyone all excited these days.

First, it was the posters of the movie that gave everyone their chance to shine with their own photos and make memes with the Barbie trend. The movie features Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, which is the reason for the anticipation to watch them onscreen. New Footage Shown at CinemaCon Sees Margot Robbie Go Into the Real World.

The film will release on July 21, 2023, but it looks like people cannot wait for months ahead. There is a new meme trend about people expressing their excitement to watch the Barbie movie.

In the latest meme trend, people are sharing pictures with the caption, “tickets for Barbie movie.” Everyone is posting pictures of anyone, from cartoon characters to actors, as though they’re buying tickets for the Barbie movie. This kind of reaction to the film suggests huge crowds turning up to the theatres and raises the expectations for the film to become a ‘blockbuster’ kind. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land.

Check Some Memes of People Waiting for the Barbie Movie:

Me and the boys on our way to watch the Barbie movie: pic.twitter.com/cq6qGVX5xh — EdWolf (@EduLogan2000) June 28, 2022

five tickets to the Barbie movie, please. pic.twitter.com/pfaIMeVSMw — best of pedro pascal (@pascalfiles) April 26, 2023

One ticket for Barbie please https://t.co/Uuixxwsma1 — romepix (@romepix) April 21, 2023

“4 tickets to the Barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/PoqYnuuuFt — Solid Liquid (@SoIidLiquid) June 28, 2022

1 ticket to the barbie movie please ☝️ https://t.co/X9jWUJnwhB pic.twitter.com/4uzuv444wR — yassquatch (@613souI) April 26, 2023

”two tickets for the barbie movie please“ pic.twitter.com/13q7Ky5eQ9 — mel/nour (@huntersdjarin) June 27, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Psycho Memes (@patbatemanmemes)

Most of the memes even feature fictional characters and all different types of people buying tickets and getting excited to watch the Barbie movie. It looks like the film has become a shared interest, at least when it comes to making and sharing memes. Everyone is excited to see the goofy chemistry between Barbie and Ken as the figurine power couple. The plot of the film is still a bit of a mystery which creates all the more buzz about how it’s going to be. But the audience is clearly to excited to step into the pink paradise of Barbieland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).