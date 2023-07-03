Bebe Rexha is prioritising her safety after a recent incident where a fan threw a phone at her during a performance. The singer was spotted wearing protective eyewear during her latest concert in Los Angeles. This comes after Rexha sustained a deep cut near her eye when a phone hit her during a show in Manhattan. The incident went viral on social media, and Rexha shared pictures of her injury on Instagram, assuring fans that she was okay. The alleged assailant, Nicolas Malvagna, has been arrested and charged with assault. Bebe Rexha Injury VIDEO: Singer Gets Hit in the Face by Cellphone Performing on Stage, Clip Goes Viral (Watch).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm)

