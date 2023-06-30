Kelsea Ballerini is the latest artiste who has been hit in the face with an object while she was performing onstage. The incident took place during her show in Idaho when someone from the crowd threw an object right at her head. Before her, it was Bebe Rexha and Ava Max who suffered the same problem during their concerts. Charlie Puth has now come forward and asked concertgoers to end the ‘trend of throwing things at performers. The American singer tweeted, “(Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…” Kelsea Ballerini Struck In The Face By Object While Performing Onstage In Idaho (Watch Video).

Kelsea Ballerini Getting Hit During Performance

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with object while performing onstage. pic.twitter.com/6hBXxQ67rH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

Charlie Puth’s Tweet

This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 29, 2023

