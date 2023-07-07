Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini are some of the singers who were attacked while performing onstage. The latest celeb who has also become victim of onstage attack is Drake. The Canadian artiste was performing a cover of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when one of the fans from the crowd threw a phone at him. The viral video features the singer trying to catch the object thrown at him but fails to do so and continues with his performance. After Kelsea Ballerini Gets Hit in the Face, Charlie Puth Asks Concertgoers To End the ‘Trend of Throwing Things at Performers’.

Drake Hit Onstage With Phone

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)