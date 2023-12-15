NBC's Saturday Night Live unveiled a teaser for its December 16 episode, featuring singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, actress/comedian Kate McKinnon, and Ego Nwodim. Kate is set to host the show, while Billie will take the stage as the musical guest. In the promo, the trio began by sharing their cherished Christmas favorites. Ego and Billie cited the usual delights lights, decorations, and the iconic Rockefeller tree. However, Kate diverged, listing unconventional joys. Amidst the conversation, Ego expressed surprise, aligning with the more traditional holiday sentiments. Billie Eilish Calls Out Portal for 'Outing' Her as Bisexual During Red Carpet Interview Video in Her Insta Post!.

Watch SNL Promo Video Here:

Kate McKinnon hosts with music from @billieeilish! 🎄 SATURDAY 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KIbdiz20LH — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 14, 2023

