Billie Eilish, the pop star who recently opened up about her sexuality after feeling 'outed' during a red carpet interview with Variety, has taken to Instagram to criticise the publication. In a direct message, she called out Variety for what she perceived as an unwanted disclosure of her personal life, simply stating 'leave me alone'. Billie Eilish Says 'Wasn't It Obvious' After Revealing She Is 'Attracted' to Women (Watch Video).

Billie Eilish's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

