Superhero film, Black Adam's early reviews are out and audiences are divided. Starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi among others, the DC movie has garnered mixed response from the moviegoers. While a few are blown away with the film, there are also some who have termed The Rock's flick as 'bad'. Check it out. Black Adam: Did Dwayne Johnson Hint at Henry Cavill's Return as Superman in his Interview? (Watch Viral Video).

'Fun'

#BlackAdam REVIEW: DC is BACK IN BLACK. A fun, yet emotional EPIC with sexy, tit-twisting action that’ll make you hard. WOW!! Start the campaign now: OSCAR 4 ROCK. This isn’t just another cbm, it’s one of the BEST films ever! GREAT music too. A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/T8MNBgadcO — watching as intended (@theatomchode) October 13, 2022

'Best Movie'

Review #BlackAdam It’s the best movie since the dark Knight I loved every detail and the third act is crazy the best thing I’ve seen from DC and stay at the post-credit scene you’re going to get a surprise. pic.twitter.com/RDYLYEdQGv — Edgar Dzib 🐍 (@EdgarDzib1) October 13, 2022

'Wow'

BLOWN AWAY by DC’s #BlackAdam ! Doctor Fate, Hawkman, and the various hierarchy-changing sequences were an obvious standout but WOW did The Rock BRING IT as the menacing Man in Black! A bit long but overall I think it’s fair to say this is the best DC flick since The Dark Knight — skeleton ben mekler (@benmekler) October 13, 2022

'Bad'

Oof. #BlackAdam is pretty bad. Feeling like a leftover 2000s movie that got locked away, it’s a generic superhero flick that provides nothing interesting. With it wooden acting, awful script, and dull action sequences, not even The Rock could save it. My least favorite DCEU film. — Adam Klay @ NYFF60 (@AKlay19) October 13, 2022

'Incredible'

#BlackAdam is a NON-STOP action packed hero battle. Plenty impressive sequences and the JSA is incredible to watch. Standouts: Dr. Fate/Cyclone. Unfortunately, expect surface level writing and characters that are hard to root for. Setups are intriguing for future of the DCEU! pic.twitter.com/BkIt8p7EaW — Strictly Casual (@StrictlyCasuaI) October 13, 2022

'Zero Sense'

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it’s bad - no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

