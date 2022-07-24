In a surprise announcement, Kevin Feige took to the stage at Comic-Con to tell the audience that Phase Four is going to end this year. With spanning only two years, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Phase Five will then reportedly begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source:

Feige says that #SheHulk and #BlackPantherWakandaForever will round out Phase 4. — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 24, 2022

