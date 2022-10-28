A new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and it showcases Danai Gurira's Okoye receive quite the cold welcome from Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) while Shuri (Letitia Wright) enjoys the show in the background of their dorm room. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever: Rihanna's Single 'Lift Me Up' from Marvel's Sequel Is a Perfect Homage to Late Chadwick Boseman!

Check Out the Clip:

New clip from Black Panther: #WakandaForever featuring Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne. pic.twitter.com/McHzunp23U — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 27, 2022

