One of the most striking parts of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer was the music featured in it. With Tems' cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" bolstering the emotional stakes of the trailer, fans were left extremely impressed and demanding for the cover to be released. Well, you can officially stream the song and more of the music used in the prologue of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it has been released on majority of the streaming apps. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Mashup of Tems’ Cover Version of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ and Kendrick Lamar Song ‘Alright’ Impress Fans – Watch Original Song Videos.

Check Out The Announcement:

Wakanda Forever! Stream ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue,’ featuring music by Tems, Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan: https://t.co/DtJXufCzIs 👉 https://t.co/4cyTfdeqBd#WakandaForever is playing only in theaters November 11. pic.twitter.com/ztfr5TAUWe — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)