The trailer of the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Panther - Wakanda Forever was dropped during the Marvel panel at SDCC 2022. While the visuals of the Black Panther sequel, that sadly has lost its lead actor Chadwick Boseman to cancer, was stunning no less, what's even more impressive about the trailer was how emotional it wan. While Boseman's demise does hang over us, it is song that played in the promo which enhanced the feeling. In fact, it is a mix of two songs, a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" sung here by Tems, and Kendrick Lamar's "Alright". Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

Watch Bob Marley's Original Song:

Watch Kendrick Lamar's Alright:

