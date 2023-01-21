In her documentary Pretty Baby, Brooke Shields revealed she was raped at a young age. Without revealing the identify of the accused, she said, "I didn't fight that much... I just absolutely froze." FYI, her documentary received standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival. Check out the full story below. Mumbai: Woman Actor Accuses Fitness Instructor of Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Accused Arrested.

Brooke Shields Alleges Rape:

Brooke Shields reveals she was raped in her 20s: I just 'absolutely froze' https://t.co/hqoUUccIcx pic.twitter.com/5xHI2RIxpK — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)